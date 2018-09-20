PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,040 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $450,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.91. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

