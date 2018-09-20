PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 750.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,377,000 after buying an additional 2,008,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,581,000 after buying an additional 911,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 439,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 615,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 174,480 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 461,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $100.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

