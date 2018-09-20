PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,479 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after acquiring an additional 437,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10,726.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 332,745 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,957 shares of company stock worth $8,301,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $141.53 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.46 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

