PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $145.29 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

