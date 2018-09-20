PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, insider William J. Wagner sold 35,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $637,119.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Wagner sold 66,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,190,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,731 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

