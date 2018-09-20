Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 50,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,892,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,519 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,981,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.