PKG Token (PKG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. PKG Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $75,836.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Token Store and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00273326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00151751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.06105371 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.