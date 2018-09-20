Pivotal Software (PVTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of PVTL opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $23,766,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

