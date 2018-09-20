Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NYSE:GIS opened at $44.27 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $225,133.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.