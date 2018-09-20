Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Horizon Pharma (HZNP) a $25.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Horizon Pharma stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Horizon Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

