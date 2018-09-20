Pioneering Technology Corp (PTE) Director Rainer M. Erdtmann Acquires 6,680 Shares

Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) Director Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$116,365.60.

CVE PTE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,002. Pioneering Technology Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides Safe-T-element, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SmartBurner, an intelligent cooking system; and RangeMinder, a technology that prevents unattended cooking fires.

