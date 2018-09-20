Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,405 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $181,958,000 after buying an additional 271,144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. MED raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.