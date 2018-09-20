Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.64-0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.55).
NYSE PIR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 1,391,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,771. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
