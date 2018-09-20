Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,319 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of IBERIABANK worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

