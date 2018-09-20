Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,448,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $845,763,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

