PetSmart (PETM) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.875% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $73.60 and were trading at $75.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

PetSmart stock remained flat at $$82.98 during trading on Thursday. PetSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

About PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM)

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

