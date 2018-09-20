Peter Kissinger Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) major shareholder Peter Kissinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BASI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.72% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments.

