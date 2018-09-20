Pennon Group (PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 758 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.05) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 820 ($10.68) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.59) to GBX 860 ($11.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 813.75 ($10.60).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 713.20 ($9.29) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.23 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.23 ($12.34).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.