Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $262,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

PEB opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

