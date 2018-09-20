Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,529,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,491,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,076,000 after purchasing an additional 267,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

