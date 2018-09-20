Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 272,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,360. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 124.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

