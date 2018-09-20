Particl Market Capitalization Tops $20.86 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $167,769.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00040095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007530 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000887 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

