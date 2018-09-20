Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $190.48 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.78.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

