Pan African Resources (PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 8.42 ($0.11) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province; and the Evander Mine located in Evander, South Africa.

