Pampa Energia (PAM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Pampa Energia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pampa Energia in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($1.70). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $882.57 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 35.5% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,066,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after buying an additional 802,964 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 232.5% in the second quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 217.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 288,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

