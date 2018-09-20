Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in News Corp Class A (NWSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 3,971.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 74.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of News Corp Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in News Corp Class A by 21,611.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. News Corp Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. News Corp Class A has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that News Corp Class A will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News Corp Class A’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

