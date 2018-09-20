Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $876,000 Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 261.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 305.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $311,000.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.88. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.57.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.