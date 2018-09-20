Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Silgan were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Silgan by 118.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Silgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Silgan news, Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $163,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock valued at $707,037 over the last 90 days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

