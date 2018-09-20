Palladium Partners LLC Has $34.01 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,990,000 after purchasing an additional 899,399 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $120,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $157.36 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

