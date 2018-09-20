PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report $266.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.37 million to $274.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $951.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.48 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. 2,888,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,016. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after buying an additional 7,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,906,000 after buying an additional 3,108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,456,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

