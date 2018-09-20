PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Receives $71.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.69 to $60.36 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,546. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

