P H Glatfelter Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

NYSE GLT opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

