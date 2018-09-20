Oxford Industries (OXM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.