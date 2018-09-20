OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $4,684,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $229.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $206.68 and a one year high of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

