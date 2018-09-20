OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 228,603 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $130,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Tapestry from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

