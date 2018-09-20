OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Tech Data worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 380.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

