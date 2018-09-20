OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 6,335 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 318,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,005,000 after purchasing an additional 281,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.29.

SPG opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

