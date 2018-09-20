Onix (ONX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Onix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onix has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $257,852.00 and approximately $12,637.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

