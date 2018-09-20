One Horizon Group (OHGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 867.98% and a negative return on equity of 91.79%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

