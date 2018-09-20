One Horizon Group (OHGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 867.98% and a negative return on equity of 91.79%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

