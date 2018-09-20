Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other Omnicell news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $149,523.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,872.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $383,881.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,697.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Omnicell by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Omnicell by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $69.75. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,551. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

