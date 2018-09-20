Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.38.
Shares of ODFL opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,831.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.
