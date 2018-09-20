Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Shares of ODFL opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,831.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

