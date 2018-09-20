Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCLR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, June 11th.
OCLR opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Oclaro has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oclaro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,367,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oclaro by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oclaro by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oclaro by 34.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oclaro during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oclaro
Oclaro, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing and marketing of optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. It also provides solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects for streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.
Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.