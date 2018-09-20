Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCLR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

OCLR opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Oclaro has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%. analysts predict that Oclaro will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oclaro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,367,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oclaro by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oclaro by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oclaro by 34.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oclaro during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing and marketing of optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. It also provides solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects for streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

