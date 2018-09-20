Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Insider Sells $43,468.76 in Stock

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) insider David Michael Levine sold 26,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $43,468.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, David Michael Levine sold 145 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $272.60.

On Wednesday, August 15th, David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,292.00.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 341.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,707 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,234,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 646,593 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,168,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares in the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.