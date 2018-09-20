Ocado Group (OCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.29) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.20 ($6.95).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 890.40 ($11.60) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.86).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £866,000 ($1,128,044.81). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,791,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £50,786,720 ($66,154,383.22). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $44,765 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

