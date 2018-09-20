Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.90 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Nxt has a total market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035071 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00056062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005639 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.