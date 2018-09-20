NuVasive (NUVA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,002. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $72.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.05 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 123,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,753,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

