Novocure (NVCR) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NVCR opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 3.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,463.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 70,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,257,980.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,414.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,272 shares of company stock worth $11,608,611. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

