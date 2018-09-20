Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 78,447.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after buying an additional 2,631,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.