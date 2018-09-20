Northern Trust Corp Has $967.40 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,774,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 76,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of EOG Resources worth $967,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,327,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,395,816,000 after purchasing an additional 212,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,262,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $448,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $428,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,198,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,721 shares of company stock worth $7,420,827. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

EOG opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $92.82 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

