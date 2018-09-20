Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Position Boosted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,278 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 121,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $66.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,317 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.